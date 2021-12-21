Nobody injured after skier triggers avalanche near Cameron Pass

A group of skiers triggered a large avalanche near Cameron Pass on Friday, according to a report the skiers submitted to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A group of three people were on the west side of Nokhu Crags near Lake Agnes, which is just south of the pass, according to the report, which was published Monday. The group went up a "small but steep" chute off the Nokhu Crags.

One person triggered an avalanche that broke above him. He was not aware of the avalanche until he reached the bottom of the path, and was able to get to a safe place, the report reads. He noticed the debris and powder cloud afterward. The other two people were safe at the top of the slope.

Nobody was caught in the avalanche, the report reads.

According to the CAIC, the skiers said the "seeping mission creep and powder fever" were factors in the avalanche.

CAIC recommends making a plan with your backcountry group on where you want to travel and where you will not go, even if the "powder fever" is high.

"Sometimes it takes a team to restrain ourselves in the face of fun, but potentially dangerous conditions," CAIC said.

So far in the the 2021-2022 season, nobody has been caught, buried or killed in Colorado avalanches. One of our neighboring states hasn't been so lucky: two people were killed Dec. 17 in an avalanche in Idaho.

In the 2020-2021 season, 20 people were caught, 14 were buried and 12 were killed in Colorado avalanches, according to CAIC data.

The outlook for the rest of 2021 looks snowy, with powdery conditions coming soon. This will likely bring an increase in avalanche danger.

