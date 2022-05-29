No victims found after report of shots fired 'terrifies' crowd in Aurora mall parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the Aurora mall parking lot "terrified" a crowd Saturday night. No shooting victims were located.

According to Aurora police, the department received several 911 calls around 10 p.m. that shots were fired in the parking lot at Town Center at Aurora, located at 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

Officers from three districts responded but they did not locate any causalities at the scene nor did any hospital report a gunshot victim. However, police said a crowd in the mall’s parking lot was “naturally terrified.”

Good Morning. At around 10 pm, 911 got calls of shots fired in the area. Ofc from all 3 Districts responded. The crowd was, naturally, terrified. No victims were located at the scene or at any hospital throughout the night. If anyone has information, please call 303.627.3100 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 29, 2022

The mall was closed at the time of the reported shooting, but the Spring Carnival was operating in the southwest parking lot at the time. The sound of gunfire sent people at the carnival running, according to video posted to social media.

A spokesperson for the mall sent Denver7 the following statement:

“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. The Aurora Police Department confirmed there is no active shooter. We are working closely with the Aurora Police Department as they investigate this incident. For more information, please contact the Aurora Police Department directly at 303.739.6000.”