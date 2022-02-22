Suspect killed, deputy injured during police shooting at Pueblo West middle school

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A suspect was killed and a deputy was injured during a police shooting at Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the person, and a confrontation ensued, according to authorities. Shots were then fired.

The suspect is dead, according to the sheriff's office, and a deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. No students were injured.

Deputies responded on suspicious person call. Deputies contacted suspect. Confrontation ensued. Shots fired. Suspect is deceased. One deputy injured but non- life threatening. No students injured pic.twitter.com/2Kr6UM59Fc — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 22, 2022

Student reunification is in process from D70.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident team is investigating the shooting.

This story is breaking. Our sister station, KOAA, has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.