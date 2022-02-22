Watch
Suspect killed, deputy injured during police shooting at Pueblo West middle school

No students injured, sheriff's office said
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 19:14:37-05

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A suspect was killed and a deputy was injured during a police shooting at Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the person, and a confrontation ensued, according to authorities. Shots were then fired.

The suspect is dead, according to the sheriff's office, and a deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. No students were injured.

Student reunification is in process from D70.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident team is investigating the shooting.

This story is breaking. Our sister station, KOAA, has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

