No one injured after snowmobilers trigger avalanche near Crested Butte

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — No one was injured after snowmobilers triggered an avalanche near Crested Butte Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) announced.

The avalanche was remotely triggered near Crested Butte on an east aspect near a treeline. The CAIC said the snowmobilers triggered the slide after several passes adjacent to the slope. Thankfully, they were not in harm's way when the avalanche was release.

The associated crack wrapped roughly 900 feet around the terrain feature, but the slab was roughly 200 feet wide and 70 cm thick, according to the CAIC.

Avalanche danger is slowly moving towards better stability. For a current forecast, click here.