No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured after a plane left the runway at Centennial Airport Friday night, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The Merlin 3 was landing when the incident occurred, SMFR said.

Two people were on board at the time but were not injured.

The HazMat team is responding due to a "minor" fuel leak, SMFR said in a tweet.

SMFR is on scene of a Merlin 3 off

the runway at Centennial Airport. The

plane was landing when the

incident occurred. Two people were on board with no injuries. HazMat en route for minor fuel leak. FAA and NTSB will investigate. pic.twitter.com/xWOq8z9dQ8 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 7, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.