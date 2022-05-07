Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport

No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport
South Metro Fire Rescue
No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport
No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport
No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport
No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 00:08:39-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured after a plane left the runway at Centennial Airport Friday night, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The Merlin 3 was landing when the incident occurred, SMFR said.

Two people were on board at the time but were not injured.

The HazMat team is responding due to a "minor" fuel leak, SMFR said in a tweet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime