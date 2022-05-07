No one injured after plane skids off runway at Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured after a plane left the runway at Centennial Airport Friday night, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
The Merlin 3 was landing when the incident occurred, SMFR said.
Two people were on board at the time but were not injured.
The HazMat team is responding due to a "minor" fuel leak, SMFR said in a tweet.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.