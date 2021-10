JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A semi caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near W. Colfax Avenue Monday morning.

As crews responded to the scene around 5:50 a.m., the two right lanes of the highway were closed, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Pleasant View Fire worked to extinguish the fire. The Golden Fire Department and Golden Police Department also responded to the scene.

I-70 reopened around 6:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.