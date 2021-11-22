No injuries reported after fire at condominiums in Avon

AVON, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at condominiums in Avon early Monday morning.

The fire started at 1:48 a.m. at Liftview Condominiums, according to the Town of Avon. About 30 firefighters from Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, and Vail Fire and Emergency Services responded to contain the fire. It was mostly concentrated in the center of the D building.

The entire building was evacuated, which included residents of about 30 units, officials said. The Town of Avon and Salvation Army worked to accommodate the families overnight. An Avon Transit bus kept them warm as they evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, and Vail Public Safety Communications Center also responded to the scene.