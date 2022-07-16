No injuries after travel trailer explosion, fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — No injuries were reported after a travel trailer explosion and fire in Aurora Saturday morning.

The fifth-wheel trailer was parked along Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive when an explosion was reported around 8:15 a.m.

#AFRIncident: this morning after 8:15 firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and RV fire.



The RV was parked along Exposition Ave. at Ohio Dr. Thankfully no injuries were reported. Windows in a nearby business were damaged and the fire cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/F5NYdhI0H0 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 16, 2022

The trailer was engulfed in flames when crews from the Aurora Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

The explosion damaged windows at a nearby business, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.