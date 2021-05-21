No injuries after plane goes down in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A plane wet down near a Westminster dog park Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 12:20 p.m. of a plane down.

The plane was on the ground near W. 100th Avenue and Simms Street in a field near Standley Lake not far from the Westminster Hills Dog Park.

There were two people on the plane at the time, but authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

Police do not have an exact cause for why the plane went down, but it may have been caused by an engine malfunction.

This comes just one week after two planes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park.