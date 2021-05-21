Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No injuries after plane goes down in Westminster

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Denver7
plane down westminster.png
Posted at 11:24 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 01:26:22-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A plane wet down near a Westminster dog park Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 12:20 p.m. of a plane down.

The plane was on the ground near W. 100th Avenue and Simms Street in a field near Standley Lake not far from the Westminster Hills Dog Park.

There were two people on the plane at the time, but authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

Police do not have an exact cause for why the plane went down, but it may have been caused by an engine malfunction.

This comes just one week after two planes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting