No arrests, no charges pending following a shelter-in-place in Frederick

FREDERICK, Colo. — Police say no arrests were made and no charges are pending following a shelter-in-place in Frederick Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:21 p.m., the Frederick Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Hawthorn Street and Hawthorn Circle for a welfare check.

A reverse 911 to shelter in place was issued to residents and individuals in the area. The department says the reverse 911 was initiated out of an abundance of caution.

Around 4:41 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

Police say the incident has been resolved. No arrests have been made, and no charges are pending at this time, according to the department.