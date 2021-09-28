Newly released affidavit provides more details into Littleton officer shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. — A newly released affidavit describes in greater detail the shooting that seriously injured Littleton police Officer David Snook last week.

Snook was injured during a shooting on Sept. 20 at an apartment complex at 183 Powers Circle.

Cpl. Jeff Farmer was first to arrive on scene after the Littleton Police 911 Communications Center received two calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of W. Powers Avenue and S. Bannock Street in Littleton, according to a newly obtained arrest affidavit for the suspect, Rigoberto Valles Dominguez, 33. One of the callers reported seeing someone reach an arm out of a car and fire three shots.

Snook arrived shortly after Farmer and the two approached a man and a woman who were walking away from a gold Chevrolet Impala with a license plate matching the description provided by one of the 911 callers. Farmer asked them if they had heard any gunshots, and the man replied “ya, about 20 minutes ago,” according to the affidavit. Then, Snook said, “Hey that’s the suspect, your under arrest,” and the man took off running, the affidavit says.

Snook had just made it to the doorway of the apartment when the man began firing from inside, hitting him multiple times. Farmer fired from the doorway at the man, but it was not known if he had been hit.

The man was able to get away by running out of a different door, according to the affidavit.

Snook was taken to Swedish Medical Center for emergency surgery. In the most recent update from the Littleton Police Department, Snook was in intensive care but he was improving. Farmer also suffered a knee injury during the incident.

A detective was able to find video of the Impala from earlier in the night at a nearby 7-Eleven, and Farmer positively identified a man seen on video as the shooter, the affidavit says.

Police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle to an apartment where the shooting occurred. The woman there confirmed her boyfriend, who she identified as “Rigo Domingues,” was the man who fired at officers, according to the affidavit.

Littleton police Chief Doug Stephens said Wednesday it’s believed Dominguez carjacked a man a few blocks from where the shooting occurred about 12 hours after the incident. He was able to get away.

On Friday, the Brighton Police Department began receiving tips that Dominguez was inside a home in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue in Brighton. A standoff began after 5 p.m., but Dominguez was taken into custody without incident at approximately 10:40 p.m.

He is facing charges of attempted homicide of both Snook and Farmer. Dominguez is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 17.

The City of Littleton announced two additional donation options to help Snook and his family. The Littleton Police Department set up an account through Venmo with the username @davidsnook for anyone who wishes to donate.

UPDATE: The Littleton Police Department has set up an account for donations for Officer David Snook, who was injured in the officer-involved shooting last week. Additionally, a company is selling products with 100% of profits going to the Snook family. https://t.co/3cjqcfiy8o pic.twitter.com/oRzrU7figZ — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 28, 2021

The company Freedom Beard USA is also selling products with 100% of their profits going to the Snook family.