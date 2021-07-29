Watch
Newly completed 28-mile trail now connects western Highlands Ranch to Parker

Douglas County
East/West Regional Trail Open
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:13:13-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The final segment of the East/West Regional Trail is now complete, meaning visitors can enjoy 28 miles of trail connecting Highlands Ranch to Parker.

The project was first proposed in 1986 and construction started in 2002, according to Douglas County.

The trail winds from the Redstone Community Park in Highlands Ranch, east through Castle Pines and Lone Tree, and ends in Parker at the Cherry Creek Trail. It travels through grasslands and oak bluffs.

The newest section of the trail officially opened on July 24, connecting a trailhead — near RidgeGate Parkway and I-25 — at Schweiger Ranch to an existing trail underpass at S. Chambers Road in Parker, according to the county.

Click here to see a map of the trail. Parking is available in multiple places.

Hikers, runners, cyclists and equestrians are welcome to use the trail system.

