New Year's Day Evergreen Plunge returns in support of multiple good causes

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The annual New Year's Day Evergreen Plunge will return on Jan. 1 for a good cause, but this year, due to recent warm temperatures, the plunge will take place at Evergreen Lake instead of Buchanan Ponds.

The water is not yet cold enough at the ponds, event organizers said.

The plunge benefits the Active4All Evergreen Foundation, which provides financial assistance so community members can participate in Evergreen Park & Recreation District programs and activities, regardless of their ability to pay. It also helps fund the district's capital improvements and its INSPIRE program, which helps people with disabilities adventure in the outdoors.

In 2019, the Evergreen Plunge raised about $12,000.

Participants of all ages can participate and dress in costumes.

The plunge starts at noon on Jan. 1. Tickets are $35 per person or $55 per person with a commemorative towel. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Parking will be set up at the Evergreen Lake House. Large tents with heaters will get set up next to the boat house, and coffee, hot cocoa and pizza will be available.