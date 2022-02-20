New Xcel plan bases electricity bills off when appliances are used

AURORA, Colo. — A new plan for residential customers of Xcel Energy in Colorado would change the way bills are tabulated, based on the times when appliances are used in a home.

All Colorado customers will be transferred to the "Time of Use" rates over the course of the next three years, and it starts with 310,000 customers in March. Essentially, the new rate plan means a customer's bill will be based on when electricity is used.

The three time periods are outlined by Xcel as the following:

On-Peak Hours: Weekdays between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., excluding holidays.

Mid-Peak Hours: Weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., excluding holidays.

Off-Peak Hours: Daily before 1 p.m. and after 7 p.m. plus weekends and holidays. Off-peak hours provide the greatest cost savings opportunity.

Xcel Energy says running a dishwasher overnight or doing laundry on the weekend are ways customers can save money.

Residential customers will switch to the Time of Use rates after a smart meter is installed at their home. There are ways to opt-out of the Time of Use rates and smart meters.

Some people living in Aurora are skeptical of the new rate plan.

“I wouldn’t like it, because sometimes I’m busy with my baby, I can’t do laundry at the times that they would suggest," said Stefanni Garcia.

The utility company says the Time of Use rates give customers more flexibility when it comes to their bills.