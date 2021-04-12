Watch
New Wyoming law will allow people to take road kill to eat

<i>AP Photo/Mead Gruver</i>
<i>A crowd gathers in front of the Wyoming Capitol ahead of a Wednesday, July 10, 2019, ceremony marking completion of a three-and-a-half-year, $300 million renovation of the 132-year-old building and nearby state offices in Cheyenne. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)</i>
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:59:12-04

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon will allow people to salvage road-killed animals for food.

The measure directs the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation to create rules for taking road-killed carcasses.

Thirty other states including neighboring Idaho, Colorado and Montana have similar laws.

The state transportation department takes about 3,000 reports of vehicles colliding with wildlife every year but not every hit is recorded.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports some species won't be allowed to be salvaged, including grizzly bears, bighorn sheep and mountain goats.

