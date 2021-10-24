New protected bike lanes open in Denver

DENVER — People in Denver who commute by bike have more options for getting around safer after the city opened its newest protected bike lanes.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI unveiled the new 13th Avenue protected bike lanes Saturday.

The lanes create a circulator route from the Sun Valley neighborhood to downtown Denver and connects riders to the Cherry Creek Trail and beyond.

The bike lanes use rubber curbs and bollards to separate people on bikes from people in cars.

The project was funded by the voter approved Elevate Denver Bond program, which is investing $18 million toward bike lanes across the city.