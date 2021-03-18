New partnership will bring electric vehicle charging stations to every Colorado state park

DENVER — As electric cars grow in popularity, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has launched a partnership to help bring charging infrastructure for the cars to every state park.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a partnership between CPW and Rivian , an American electric-vehicle manufacturer based in Michigan.

The partnership will result in the installation of electric vehicle chargers in all 42 Colorado state parks.

Colorado has created a goal to have 1 million electric vehicles (EV) on the road by 2030 , but the state is falling behind on meeting charging needs. Finding a place to charge a vehicle remains one of the main concerns for EV owners. In Colorado, EV sales outpaces the installation of charging stations.

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said increasing the accessibility to charging stations is one of Gov. Jared Polis’ priorities.

“The partnership approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife will provide even more opportunities for Coloradans to enjoy our incredible state parks and Colorado’s vast great outdoors while encouraging cleaner transportation options which will help advance our state’s climate change goals,” Gibbs said.

Hannah Collazo, the state director of Environment Colorado, a statewide policy and advocacy group, echoed this statement.

“It shouldn’t be difficult for Coloradans to drive an EV to their favorite public lands,” she said. “We need to make getting to our parks in an EV easier so outdoors-loving Coloradans do not forgo switching to EVs at all. We must electrify the way we travel to prevent pollution and a warming climate — and to protect the lands we cherish.”

Rivian is committed to installing at least two state-of-the-art 11.5 kW Level 2 chargers in up to 50 CPW locations, said Matt Horton, executive vice president of energy and charging at Rivian.

“Rivian will deploy chargers where people live and play, and we identify deeply with the goals of Recharge Where You Recharge,” Horton said. “We look forward to deepening our investment in Colorado, and connecting with our growing Rivian community in the state.”