New partnership helps Colorado parents engage with schools, support students at home

A new resource for Colorado parents could help them stay engaged and support learning at home as students return to more normal school routines.

Colorado Education Initiative CEO Rebecca Holmes created the site Future Ready Families after seeing some of the benefits of remote learning during the pandemic.

“Because (parents) had that front row seat last year to their child’s learning, they’re uniquely interested and able to say, 'There is more I could understand,'” Holmes said.

Future Ready Families has resources for families on timely topics, like learning loss, and parent teacher conferences. There are also quizzes students can take so parents can gauge their progress on reading and math.

Holmes said the goal with the site was not to overwhelm families with too much information, and to tailor it to the questions parents are asking.

“The website and the social media presence will grow as we hear from families on what they need,” Holmes said.

She said she hopes the site will give parents some tools to support their students at home and tips on communicating effectively with schools and teachers.