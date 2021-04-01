Watch
New Mexico primed to join US recreational pot wave

Cedar Attanasio/AP
A man walks to work at the state capitol building on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Legislators met in a special session to revisit a sprawling set of marijuana legalization proposals that led to a deadlock during the regular session earlier in March.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:07:42-04

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market in the American Southwest by April 2022.

The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislature’s final approval.

A companion bill would automatically erase some past marijuana convictions and reconsider criminal sentences for about 100 prisoners.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislation this week to push for legalization of marijuana in efforts to spur employment and a stable new source of state income.

She is expected to sign the package of bills.

