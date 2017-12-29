New horn, crossing arm testing on RTD G-Line to start Jan. 2

ARVADA, Colo. – RTD confirmed Friday that the new round of testing on the long-anticipated G-Line will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Horns will be tested, and crossing guards will be stationed at all rail crossings during those time periods.

On Tuesday, an administrative judge granted RTD’s motion to resume testing on the line, which had been on hold since July after the last round of testing, as RTD worked to fix technology issues that have plagued the system for the line’s crossing arms along both the G-Line and A-Line.

The G-Line connects Arvada and Wheat Ridge to Union Station in downtown Denver and had been set to open in the fall of 2016 before the technical issues.

RTD is to provide new testimony to the PUC about crossing-arm warning times by Jan. 16, and if none of the parties that have intervened in the issue object to that testimony, another PUC hearing on the A-Line, which could have effects on the G-Line, would be set for mid-February.