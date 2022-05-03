New electric public transportation options coming to Montbello

DENVER — For many in Montbello who don’t own or have access to a car, riding the bus is one of the only public transportation options. That's why the Montbello Organizing Committee. along with other partners, are working to find a solution. One step — helping bring Montbello into the future.

“This project is really one beautiful example of what it looks like for community partners and organizations to come together,” said Mayra Gonzales, director of community development and infrastructure for MOC.

The Montbello Electric Mobility Grant involves three parts — an electric van used to transport large groups outside of Montbello, 10 electric bicycles for free community use, and two electric charging stations for cars.

“I think there's an opportunity to provide residents of Montbello different forms or modalities of transportation, different opportunities for them to get in and out of the community in a way that is eco-friendly,” said Gonzales.

Waiting for their bus to arrive, Stephen Abankwa and Isaiah Herrera are excited for the changes to come.

“I think it will be good because when you don’t have a car, it could help you get to your job or internship, really anywhere,” said Herrera.

MOC is also behind the FreshLo project, which aims to bring a grocery store into town, as well as housing and other services. With all these new services coming in, gentrification is also top of mind.

“Whether it's housing, whether it's electric mobility, we're really looking at ways to mitigate displacement," Gonzales said. "How do we educate our community and make sure that they're not only able to take advantage of the services and opportunities that we're bringing to the community, but that they don't have that unintended consequence of pushing them out?"

As soon as the funding becomes available, the goal is to begin purchasing all the equipment needed to bring more resources to the people of Montbello as quickly as possible.