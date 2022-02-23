New dining options to open at Denver International Airport in 2022, 2023

DENVER — The Denver International Airport has announced about 40 new concessions that will open in 2022 and 2023.

The DEN Concessions program is undergoing one of the biggest commercial developments in the country, DIA said.

Airport CEO Phil Washington said the local and nationally recognized brands will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through DIA.

The following concessions will open at DIA this year:



XpresCheck, Terminal

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse A

Einstein Bros. Bagels, Concourse A

Market 5280, Concourse A

Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A

Novo Coffee, Concourse A

Plaza Premium Lounge, Concourse A

WH Smith, Concourse A

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse B

Half Moon Empanadas, Concourse B

High Dune Market & Goods, Concourse B

Kabod Coffee, Concourse B

Novo Coffee, Concourse B

River North News, Concourse B

Rosenberg’s Bagels, Concourse B

VooDoo Doughnut, Concourse B

Black Canyon Market & Goods, Concourse C

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse C

Longs Peak Market & Goods, Concourse C

Skymarket, Concourse C

Superfruit Republic, Concourse C

DIA said in 2022, 56 construction projects will start at the airport, including 24 full construction build outs and 32 refreshes.

In addition, these businesses will open in the airport in 2023:



Concourse A : Uncle, The Bindery, Maria Empanada, Tocabe, Williams & Graham, D Bar, Bagel Deli, Elway’s Tap Room, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Peet’s Coffee

: Uncle, The Bindery, Maria Empanada, Tocabe, Williams & Graham, D Bar, Bagel Deli, Elway’s Tap Room, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Peet’s Coffee Concourse B : Mizu Izakaya and Sushi, El Chingon, Aviano Coffee

: Mizu Izakaya and Sushi, El Chingon, Aviano Coffee Concourse C: Bar Dough, Señor Bear, Aviano Coffee, Cholon, Marczyk Fine Food, Teatulia Tea & Coffee

This comes in the wake of an auditor's report released last week that found contracts of some concessionaires at DIA have expired and been in a holdover state for several years, allowing them to bypass the airport's competitive selection process and resulting in fewer opportunities for other businesses. This was part of the Premium Value Concessions program.

According to the 42-page audit, airport officials are supposed to use a selection process called “request for proposals” to approve concessionaires to do business in the airport. This applies to food and beverage locations as well as retail shops, duty-free stores, and passenger services.

However, DIA allowed some concessionaires to get around the competitive process as a benefit of the Premium Value Concessions program. The program allows some, but not all, companies to negotiate their upcoming contracts directly with the airport, and in turn bypassing the selection process. O’Brien said this prevents other businesses from being able to compete for any profitable contracts, which is both unfair and inequitable.

The airport agreed to the auditor's recommendations last week.

DIA confirmed with Denver7 on Wednesday that the above concessionaires went through the Request for Proposals process, not the Premium Value Concessions program.