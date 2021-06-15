New Denver grant program repays teachers of color for out-of-pocket expenses

DENVER — Applications are currently being accepted for a new scholarship and grant program aimed at helping repay teachers and coaches of color for the money they spend on students, inside and outside of the classroom.

The Apple Tree Project is a grant and scholarship program created by the Denver African American Philanthropists, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to local nonprofits.

The group donated the first $10,000 for the Apple Tree Project. The Ogletree Deakins Law Firm and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. also donated to the fund.

Denver African American Philanthropist Co-Chair Brandon Bruce said the organization wants to encourage anyone who is eligible to apply.

“The recipients will be any teacher that holds any professional certification as well as any head coach that can prove they’ve been a head coach for three or more years,” said Bruce. “We know that all educators take money out of their own pockets to enhance the classroom experience. Where the system, the educational system isn’t able to bridge the gap, our teachers use their own money.”

Bruce said the Apple Tree Project hopes to replace some of the money teachers are spending.