New Colorado license plate replacement program will raise registration costs

<p>DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 02: Traffic drives on the segement of Interstate 25 near the venue for the first presidential debate on October 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Interstate will be closed from 5 PM until 10 PM when Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will square off against U.S. President Barack Obama in the first of three debates on October 3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:58 PM, Dec 17, 2021
DENVER — Starting on Jan. 1, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will implement a new law that will establish a state license plate replacement program that will raise registration costs.

Under the new License Plate Expiration or Change of Ownership Act, license plates from Class C motor vehicles — which includes passenger vehicles, motorhomes and motorcycles — will expire upon transfer of the owner’s title or interest in the vehicle.

Owners can retain the same combination of letters or numbers from the expired plates when registering for a new vehicle, but they’ll have to apply for personalized plates that will then be mailed to the vehicle’s owner.

The state says the new law will improve safety for first responders and motorists because it will ensure that drivers have reflective and legible license plates. It will mean first responders can more easily identify plates and drivers will be able to see the highly reflective plates if a vehicle is stalled on the side of the road in the dark.

The additional replacement expense will be $4.73 for most Coloradans, the state said. If drivers want to keep their configuration on their current plate, they will need to pay a one-time replacement fee ranging between $68.06 and $118.06 in addition to the normally collected registration fees.

