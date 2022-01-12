New CDHS program will provide free, monthly food boxes for older adults

DENVER — A new program by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) will provide monthly food boxes for older adults at no cost.

Everyday Eats is a rebrand of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and features food staples that will help supplement what participants might buy at the grocery store.

The boxes will feature canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, rice or noodles, peanut butter or beans and protein, according to CDHS. There are also options for those with certain dietary needs, including a low-sodium diet or diabetic-friendly diet.

“Our goal is to increase access to nutritional meals among older Coloradans, who often live on a fixed budget and struggle to meet their basic needs,” said Kathy Underhill, food distribution programs manager for CDHS. “The program provides eligible adults 60+ with monthly packages of food basics like rice, cereal, beans and canned goods — everything they need to make complete, healthy meals. We’re here to help older Coloradans maintain their sense of dignity while getting the basic foods they need to prepare healthy meals and stay nourished.”

In a press release, CDHS officials, citing Feeding America, said Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for older adults without reliable access to affordable nutritious food.

In order to qualify, you must be 60-years-old or older, live in Colorado and have an income at or below what is shown in this table.

Colorado Department of Human Services

The program is available in all 64 Colorado counties. For more information, click here.