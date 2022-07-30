New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges

DENVER — The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.

Chief Tony Pagni, 58, was arrested in Garfield County and booked into the county jail on suspicion of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and harassment, according to records obtained by Denver7.

New Castle Town Administrator David Reynolds confirmed to Denver7 that the town's top cop was arrested but did not disclose details of the arrest.

In a statement, Reynolds said Pagni was placed on administrative leave and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to a Glenwood Springs Post Independent article, Chief Pagni was appointed to the position in 2014 following the death of the Garfield County town’s previous chief.

Including Pagni, the New Castle Police Department has 10 officers, according to the department's website. It’s unclear who is stepping in to serve as chief during Pagni’s leave.