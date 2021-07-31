New calls to search for remains at Native boarding schools

DENVER (AP) — At least two former Indian boarding schools in Colorado will be investigated for remains of Native children who attended those institutions.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has called for a comprehensive review of the Native American boarding school legacy.

The action was prompted by the recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada.

The Denver Post reports the search for possible remains has now become a priority at Fort Lewis College’s old campus in Hesperus and the defunct Teller Indian School in Grand Junction.