New area code coming to Denver metro area in 2022

DENVER — New telephone customers in the Denver metro area may see a new area code attached to their phone number in 2022.

Starting on April 12, 2022, residents who live in the 303 or 720 area code who request a new service or additional line may be assigned to the new 983 area code, according to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

While requests will start in April, the new area code won't go into effect until at least June 2022, according to the PUC.

Currently, the 303 and 720 area codes are expected to run out by the end of 2022. PUC said the new 983 area code is projected to last about 25 years.

The PUC approved implementing a schedule for the new area code on May 21, 2021.

The new area code will not be assigned for use until the current area codes have been exhausted, but the new code will be ready for implementation as early as June, the PUC said.

This does not affect the price of a call or coverage area.