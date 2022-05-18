New area code coming to Denver metro area

DENVER — Due to a high demand for new phone numbers in Colorado, the greater Denver area is getting a new area code.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved 983 as a new area code to overlay the existing 303/720 region.

The region includes the metropolitan area of Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Columbine, Englewood, Erie, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.

Beginning on June 17, customers who request a new service or an additional phone line in the current 303/720 region may be assigned a phone number with a 983 area code.

Current phone numbers with a 303 or 720 area code will not change.

The PUC provided the following reminders:



The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811, if those are currently available in their communities.

Customers should continue to store, program and provide telephone numbers as the 10-digit phone number and ensure all services recognize the new area code as valid.