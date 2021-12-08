New affordable housing community coming to Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

DENVER — A brand-new stretch of homes in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood is bringing hope to many who have lived in the community for decades.

The five-unit affordable housing community is a collective effort between city and community leaders.

Each home will be sold for no more than $180,000. The buyer’s income must not exceed 80% of the median income.

The homes will go to people in the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhood who have been displaced or are at-risk of displacement due to gentrification or rising housing costs.

Abigail Acevedo and her family were selected to move in to one of these homes. She says she is looking forward to laying down roots for generations to come.

"I was given this privilege, and I hope that when the time comes, when my kids grow up, they'll have that goal and they will stay within the community and they will help the community because it's amazing community," said Acevedo.

Once sold, each home will be placed in the newly-named Globeville, Elyria-Swansea (GES) Tierra Colectiva, a community-owned land trust that will preserve affordability for generations to come.