New $46.5 million housing and health care project designed to help Denver’s homeless community

DENVER — The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to better serve people living on the streets in Denver through a new $46.5 million housing project designed to provide affordable living and a safe place to recover after being discharged from the hospital.

“Denver desperately needs this housing and recuperative care site,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said during the development’s recent virtual groundbreaking. “This project comes at a critical time. The connection between housing and health has become clear with COVID-19 and this project is a perfect example of the integrative approach that is needed.”

The new facility will be home to 98 people and have a 75-bed recuperative area that will provide short-term and recovery housing for up to 500 people a year.

John Parvensky, president and CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the building at 2175 California St. will not only provide the needed housing and medical services for the homeless community, but will also look like the new market-rate housing that is already in the neighborhood.

Originally, the coalition was going to build a three-story recuperative care center, but the zoning allowed the organization to expand six stories higher. It will be built behind the Stout Street Health Center and the Renaissance Stout Street Lofts, two other coalition facilities, to build upon the services already provided.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

