Neighbors say speeding, careless driving along 96th Avenue needs to be stopped

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Several videos sent to Contact Denver7 highlight the careless driving that can be seen on 96th Avenue between Tower Road and Highway 2.

One shows a driver crossing over a double-yellow line to perform an illegal pass and then braking hard. Another video shows a driver passing on the right, which is a turn-only lane.

“People getting impatient and speeding, swerving into oncoming traffic to get around people,” said one homeowner nearby.

“They’re passing in turning lanes, passing on double yellows,” said another resident. “It’s just kind of scary because what if someone’s coming over the hill? There are hills over there, and you can’t necessarily see over the hills. It endangers the lives of others.”

Those who live in the area say Commerce City recently raised the speed limit from 30 mph to 40 mph, but that appears to have given drivers the green light to drive faster.

“Especially semi’s late at night,” said Jason Hill, another resident in the area. “They don’t want to obey the speed limit, and there’s not many cops out here with traffic stops to pull them over.”

The Colorado State Patrol reviewed the videos and says it contacted all the registered vehicle owners. However, it did not issue citations because CSP couldn’t identify any of the drivers. CSP did issue warnings to those vehicle owners about the incidents.

The Commerce City Police Department told Denver7 they’re looking into it, but did not get back to us regarding a request for an interview.

“They’ve had signs with the flashing lights to warn people about (speeding), but most people don’t listen to that because they know law enforcement’s not around to really enforce it,” said another resident.

What neighbors would like to see are speed traps up and down 96th Avenue at all times of day.

“People need to obey the speed limit, and we don’t have enough cops out here, period,” Hill said.