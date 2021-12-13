Neighbors fight plans for mountain bike park near Conifer, avid mountain bikers express support

CONIFER, Colo. — A proposed mountain bike park near Conifer has become a polarizing topic. Those who call the area home see it as a potential risk and avid mountain bikers see it as an untapped outlet for the community.

"Right now, we are about right here and this is going to be the whole development," said Raena Chatwin, guiding her hand along an enlarged map of project plans. "Within 1.5 miles you have the high school, junior high, and elementary school."

Chatwin is a member of the community group, Stop Full Send Bike Ranch. She and others have created a petition in hopes to halt the project, Full Send Bike Ranch.

Word of the project first broke during the fall of 2020.

The mountain bike park would develop 250 acres off of Shadow Mountain Drive, just west of Conifer, and create 16 miles of trails with chairlift access. Project creators spoke with Denver7 back in January about the projected 2023 opening.

"We knew that this was polarizing... That it was going to get people that were opposed to it, or had concerns. (They) were going to be vocal," Phil Bouchard said at the time. He is leading strategy for the team.

Bouchard wasn't wrong — those opposed to the project have been rallying for over a year.

"For our health and wellness, this will be a detriment for us and make it more dangerous to live here," Chatwin said. "We have over 4,600 people that have signed our petition and over half of those live within a few miles of this area."

Community members told Denver7 they have a long list of reasons why they believe the area is not ideal for a bike park, to include: traffic, wildfire danger, natural resource depletion and first responder availability.

"People who would be visiting the bike ranch are not familiar with this road, with all of its curves and blind driveway entrances," Ellen Keckler, a member of Stop Full Send Bike Ranch said.

Keckler said she's also concerned about how the bike park would impact local residents' well water. She said she's concerned the developers would be permitted for a well with increased flow rate.

Chatwin said she and others are concerned about the potential to evacuate if there was a wildfire.

"There's one egress point out of here, so you're looking at the 2,000 homes trying to evacuate," she said.

According to a recreation planning lease, obtained through a public records request, the opposition group said they have reason to believe the bike park will go through an expedited process to break ground.

"So there's some urgency for us to get the word out about our concerns and about what we are seeing," Chatwin said.

On Sunday evening, Denver7 reached out to the creators of Full Send Bike Ranch for more details on the project's timeline, and their response to the opposition. The project has this FAQ page listed on their website.

The Colorado Mountain Bike Association expressed support of the project to our partners The Denver Post.

“They’re coming at this from a clean sheet design,” said Gary Moore, executive director of the Colorado Mountain Bike Association. “They could really just do what they want to do without facing restraints. There’s a huge contingent of mountain bikers on the Front Range that aren’t getting access to that style of riding.”

Chatwin said she's not opposed to developers seeking an area for this type of recreation; however, she believes this area is Conifer is simply incompatible.

"I think having a downhill bike park is a great idea. This is not the location to do it," she said.

A hearing for the project's next steps hasn't been set.