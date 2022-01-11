Watch
Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

Grant Schulte/AP
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces a $500 million plan to build canals in neighboring Colorado on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. The project would divert water out of Colorado to ensure that it gets its share under the South Platte Compact, a water-sharing agreement enacted in 1923. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 10, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals.

Ricketts says Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.

The compact was approved in 1923.

Nebraska's move is likely to trigger litigation between the states.

