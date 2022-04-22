Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Nearly stationary' dust storm around Alamosa area

dust storm near alamosa_April 22 2022
CDOT
dust storm near alamosa_April 22 2022
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 18:11:35-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — A dust storm warning is now in place for parts of Alamosa, Rio Grande, Saguache, Costilla and Conejos counties, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The NWS said a dust storm was "nearly stationary" over Alamosa East and Alamosa at 3:39 p.m. Friday. The storm warning remains in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The wind is blowing up to 60 mph in the area, with less than a quarter-mile of visibility, which has created "dangerous life-threatening travel," the NWS said.

The warning applies to all of Alamosa County, eastern Rio Grande County, south central Saguache County, west central Costilla County, and northeastern Conejos County. This includes Highway 160 and Highway 285.

If you are caught in a dust storm, pull off the road, turn on your lights and keep your foot off the brake, the NWS recommends. Do not drive into the storm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch these positive stories from Denver7