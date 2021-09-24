Nearly 2-acre property near Durango up for grabs to the highest bidder

DENVER — A nearly 2-acre plot of land is up for grabs on the Florida Mesa of La Plata County for the highest bidder.

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to dispose of the property, which is located at 102 Short Place on the west side of U.S. Highway 550 near Durango.

The property is 1.91 acres with a 2,016-square-foot, three bedroom home. The property has an appraised value of $435,000.

An open house is being held at the property on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CDOT is offering the property through a sealed bid auction process, and all bids are due by 12:59 p.m. Oct. 21.

CDOT did not provide information on how it came to own the land, only calling it an “excess property."

Additional information on the property, including photos, and the bidding process can be found here.

