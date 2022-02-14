Navy engineer who taught at Denver school pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer has pleaded guilty to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October after prosecutors said he had repeatedly sold information about the submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The country to which Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed during the plea hearing.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, worked in the science department at Kent School Denver. Jonathan Toebbe worked there from 2005 to 2008, while Diana Toebbe worked there from 2005 to 2012. Jonathan Toebbe also earned a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in May 2012.

The case against Diana Toebbe is still pending.