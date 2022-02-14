Watch
Navy engineer who taught at Denver school pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Jack Sauer/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Conn., after its first sea trials. A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Sauer, File)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:59:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer has pleaded guilty to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

jonathan toebbe
This booking photo released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Jonathan Toebbe. Toebbe has pleaded guilty to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Toebbe pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, W.Va., to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October after prosecutors said he had repeatedly sold information about the submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The country to which Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed during the plea hearing.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, worked in the science department at Kent School Denver. Jonathan Toebbe worked there from 2005 to 2008, while Diana Toebbe worked there from 2005 to 2012. Jonathan Toebbe also earned a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in May 2012.

The case against Diana Toebbe is still pending.

