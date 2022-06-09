Natural gas back up for more than 20% of Eaton as restoration efforts continue, officials say

EATON, Colo. – Great progress was made overnight as crews work to restore natural gas service to the entire Town of Eaton, officials with the utility company said in a news release Thursday.

Atmos Energy said natural gas service had been restored to more than 20% of customers and most of the town’s critical customers, including assisted living facilities, hotels, and restaurants were back up and running. Officials said crews are circling the residential neighborhoods to restore natural gas service throughout the rest of the day.

Officials said residents should expect the following once natural gas service is ready to be restored:

A technician will perform the restoration services in compliance with CDC social distancing and other guidelines for the safety of our employees, customers, and communities.

Please be aware that we will need to access customers’ natural gas meters throughout this process.

A resident of the home or an authorized representative of the business who is 18 years of age or older must be present for the restoration services to be performed.

services to be performed. If you are not home or at your business, we will leave a yellow door tag with instructions. For questions regarding your natural gas service, please call 888.286.6700.

with instructions. For questions regarding your natural gas service, please call 888.286.6700. Please visit atmosenergy.com/restoration to learn more.

Businesses wishing to file a claim with Atmos Energy for service interruption should click here. Customers with questions are encouraged to call the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888-286-6700.

A total of 2,500 homes and businesses were affected by the outage Wednesday. A cause for the outage has not yet been released by the utility company.