National Western Stock Show parade canceled due to poor weather

April Schildmeyer and Óscar Contreras
The 113th National Western Stock Show kick-off parade happened Thursday, January 10, 2019 in downtown Denver. The show and rodeo lasts for 16 days.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 04, 2022
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's parade scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to "dangerously low temperatures," organizers said Tuesday morning.

Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews said they made the decision after discussions with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts.

Wednesday evening will bring about 3 inches of snow to the city. On Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits early in the morning and increase to barely 20 degrees by noon, when the parade was scheduled.

“The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night," Andrews said. "The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions. Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.”

The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square has also been canceled.

The 116th National Western Stock Show will open to the public on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. It runs through Jan. 23. Click here for more information.

