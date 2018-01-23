National Western Stock Show brings in more than 700,000

DENVER (AP) — The National Western Stock Show has ended after boasting an attendance of more than 700,000 this year.

The Denver Post reports that the 15-day, 112th annual Western culture show wrapped up on Sunday.

Show officials say 2018's attendance was second only to the 100th anniversary year in 2006, when more than 725,000 people attended.

The show is held at the National Western complex in Denver, which is slated for a $1 billion expansion that's expected to lure residents, tourists and scientists throughout the year.

One of the upgrades will be a 109,000-square-foot (10,100-square-meter) equestrian events center.