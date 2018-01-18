National Park board departures cause concern for Colorado advocates

DENVER — A decision by members of the National Parks System Advisory Board to resign is creating concern here in Colorado.

“We're certainly concerned on the fact that a lot of local outlets for conversation, things like local boards and commissions have been sidelined from the conversation," said Maria Handley of Conservation Colorado.

The board makes suggestions about everything from entrance fees to historical markers.

"It's really that pipeline up to the national federal agencies, that really allows them to hear, get input of what's happening on the ground in our states," said Handley.

The board contends, previous administrations have immediately met with board members, but efforts with the Trump White House have been slow.

"It was painful to see that yet again the Trump administration is not thinking about the livelihood of all Americans."