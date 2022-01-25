Watch
National News Literacy Week: Coloradans get quizzed on trustworthy news sources

Danny New asks Denver residents to identify trustworthy news stories
Media Literacy Quiz<br/>
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:06:30-05

DENVER — As we celebrate Scripps Media Literacy Week, we asked Coloradans if they could identify trustworthy news stories.

Beyond just which sources seemed the most credible, we discussed which posts themselves seemed like they were based on opinion or fact. Even credible sources can feature commentary, which is why it can be important to read the context clues.

The stories below are the examples that we used, so you can follow along with the video above:

Media Literacy Quiz - Facebook
News literacy is an urgent and essential life skill for the 21st century. Credible, standards-based news outlets play an important role in helping citizens recognize what news and information to trust. National News Literacy Week, presented by the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company, is Jan. 24-28. Learn how to get involved at NewsLiteracyWeek.org.

