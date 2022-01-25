National News Literacy Week: Coloradans get quizzed on trustworthy news sources

DENVER — As we celebrate Scripps Media Literacy Week, we asked Coloradans if they could identify trustworthy news stories.

Beyond just which sources seemed the most credible, we discussed which posts themselves seemed like they were based on opinion or fact. Even credible sources can feature commentary, which is why it can be important to read the context clues.

The stories below are the examples that we used, so you can follow along with the video above:

How restaurants and breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth are prepping for coronavirus https://t.co/NL6wvcLgob — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 13, 2020

Facebook Media Literacy Quiz - Facebook



News literacy is an urgent and essential life skill for the 21st century. Credible, standards-based news outlets play an important role in helping citizens recognize what news and information to trust. National News Literacy Week, presented by the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company, is Jan. 24-28. Learn how to get involved at NewsLiteracyWeek.org.