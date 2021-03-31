National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Lakewood police searching for missing 17-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lakewood Police Department are asking the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Anniebell Donahoe was last seen at her Lakewood home on March 20 and hasn't been seen or heard from since then. Police said she may need medical attention.

Donahoe is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts should contact the Lakewood Police Department at 1-303-980-7300 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.