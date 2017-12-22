N. Carolina zoo sends 2 bears to Colorado after lawsuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two bears from a North Carolina zoo are on their way to a Colorado wildlife sanctuary following the settlement of a lawsuit in which in the plaintiffs were represented by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Tregembo Zoo owner Sherry Tregembo told the StarNews of Wilmington on Wednesday that Ben and Booger have been sent to The Wild Animal Sanctuary after the zoo couldn't perceive an end to the litigation. The August lawsuit filed by Carolina Byrd and Lorraine Moe alleged the zoo mistreated the bears in violation of North Carolina's anti-cruelty statute.
Tregembo says state veterinarians who checked the bears twice in the last month said they were in good health.
PETA says the settlement allows Byrd and Moe to challenge any future bear acquisition by the zoo.