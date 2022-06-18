Musicians prepare for Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points

The Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points is happening this weekend.

The event commemorates the day of June 19, 1865.

That's when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned that they were free.

They learned of their freedom two years after slavery was supposed to have ended in the United States.

The Juneteenth celebration in Five Points is one of the longest-running events of its kind in the country.

Musicians are slated to perform at the free event throughout the weekend

"At this festival, you're going to hear a lot of good music, see a lot of talented performers," says musical artist Kayla Rae.

Rae will perform on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

"It's going to feel like you're at one big family barbecue," she says.

Rae says this year's festival is particularly special because it's also the first year that Colorado is recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

"I think it's gonna bring awareness to Juneteenth," she says. "I feel like it encourages people to go out and celebrate it. Go to a festival, buy a t-shirt, be a part of the community and just be proud."

The Juneteenth Music Festival will take place throughout this weekend on Welton Street in Five Points.

