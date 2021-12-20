Murder warrant submitted to DA's Office for review in deadly Aurora shooting by ex-officer

DENVER – Aurora police submitted a second-degree murder warrant last week to prosecutors for review in the deadly Nov. 24 shooting of a 17-year-old by a former Greenwood Village police officer.

The police department said it submitted the warrant for the former officer, Adam Holen, to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

The district attorney’s office would decide whether to move forward with charges, but a spokesperson for the office said Monday it did not “have anything new” on the case as of 1 p.m.

Holen, 36, exchanged gunfire with Peyton Blitstein, 17, around 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Addison Way on Nov. 24. Blitstein died in the shooting, and Holen was also shot but survived, Aurora police said earlier this month.

Blitstein family

Detectives also previously said Holen and a group of teenagers had started arguing about careless driving in the neighborhood before the shooting.

Holen resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department on Nov. 1, prior to the incident, and had worked for the department since August 2016, the department said.

Todd Blitstein, who is Peyton Blitstein’s father, said days after the shooting he had woken up early last Thursday morning and seen a neighborhood alert on his phone about a shooting in his neighborhood. Shortly afterward, police rang his doorbell.

He answered, asking what was going on, he said. He asked the officers if his son was OK, and they told him he was dead.

Todd Blitstein said at the news conference in late November that no matter what police or prosecutors decided regarding potential charges, “I want the situation to be handled to the fullest extent.”