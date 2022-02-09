Murder suspect wanted since September 2020 arrested, charged in Denver

DENVER — A suspect wanted since September 2020 for allegedly killing a man on the Auraria Campus in 2020 has been arrested and formally charged.

Gregory Stapleton, 38, was charged with murder in connection to the 2020 murder of Richard Ford, 36, according to a Wednesday announcement by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from Sept. 8, 2020 just before noon, when witnesses reported that a man was "down" and in need of help near the Auraria Higher Education Center at 1155 St. Francis Way in Denver. The man, who was later identified as Ford, suffered from a blunt force injury to his torso, police said. He was transported to the Denver Health Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses told police that two men, including Ford and a suspect, were arguing about one of them cutting in front of the other to get a free pair of socks.

Police secured a warrant for Stapleton's arrest a few days after Ford's death, but he remained at-large until January 2022.

After Stapleton was arrested, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

No other details are available.