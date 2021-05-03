Mummified remains of Love Has Won cult leader found in group’s Colorado home

DENVER — A woman who led a controversial Colorado religious group is dead and seven of her followers are under investigation after Saguache County sheriff’s deputies found the leader’s mummified body in a sleeping bag and wrapped in Christmas lights inside a home in Moffat.

Deputies discovered the woman’s body on Wednesday inside a mobile home where followers of Love Has Won, and its leader Amy Carlson, lived, according to an arrest affidavit.

A follower told deputies the body belonged to Lia Carlson, and a Saguache County sheriff’s corporal wrote in the affidavit that, “Ms. Carlson is believed to be the leader of ‘Love Has Won’ and goes by the name ‘Mother God.'”

It’s unknown why the follower gave the name “Lia Carlson” to sheriff’s deputies. Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin confirmed he had received a body in connection with the investigation of the Love Has Won group but said he had not yet confirmed the identity.

Perrin said the body belonged to a middle-aged woman and it appeared she had been dead for awhile. “Must be a couple of weeks or more,” he said.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

