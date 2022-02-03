Multiple police agencies respond after parent reports gun threat at Montrose High School

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department, along with four other police agencies, responded to Montrose High School Wednesday after a parent reported their child brought a gun to school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and a classroom-by-classroom search by police revealed there was no weapon on campus, according to a news release from the Montrose County School District.

Montrose High School classes were dismissed at the usual time and all evening school events will all continue as scheduled, the release read.

“Any threat reported to Montrose County School District is taken seriously,” said James Pavlich, MCSD Executive Director of Operations, in the release. “And our primary priority is making sure that children return home safely from school each and every day.”

Officers from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office, the Delta County Sheriff's Office, the Delta Police Department, and troopers from the Colorado State Patrol collaborated with Montrose PD during the call.