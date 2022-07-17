DENVER — Multiple people were injured in an incident involving an armed person and Denver police as people were leaving the bars downtown early Sunday morning.

Denver officers were downtown near 20th and Larimer streets due to a large number of people leaving the bars in LoDo, according to Denver Police Department Div. Chief Ron Thomas. They noticed there was a person armed with a weapon who was creating a disturbance.

As officers approached the armed person, they determined the person posed a “significant threat,” and multiple officers fired at the person, according to Thomas. Police then noticed there were multiple people in the crowd who had been injured “as a result of this incident.” Police have not released details on how many people were injured or exactly how they were injured.

The armed person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other people who were injured are in serious condition, according to Thomas.

UPDATE: Briefing by Division Chief Ron Thomas at 20th St and Larimer St. pic.twitter.com/Ej99rccBGu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 17, 2022

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Police Homicide Unit are all involved with oversight from the Office of the Independent Monitor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.